Dubai: Vehicle Registration, Parking Fee RTA's New Smart Kiosks Offer 28 Services

Last updated: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 9:25 PM

Want to renew your vehicle registration card, pay a parking fee or fine, or recharge your nol card? The new cutting-edge Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) smart kiosk got you covered.

The kiosk provides 28 different types digital services related to vehicle licencing, drivers, parking, nol, and revenue management services (licencing, sales invoice, etc) and is available round the clock to meet the needs of the public. The new kiosks provide varipayment options for their users, including cash, credit card, and payment via NFC technology on smartphones.

RTA has launched a new generation of 32 smart kiosks with advanced features and modern designs to improve ease of use and provide its services round the clock to all including people of determination, to achieve its strategic goals of enhancing customer happiness.

The machine consists of a big interactive screen enabled with a fingerprint sensor, credit, debit, or Emirates ID insertion unit, NFC tapping unit, and a keypad for entering card details manually for payment.

The kiosks are installed in 21 locations, including RTA's main building, customer happiness centres, main service provider centres, and at several vital locations in the Emirate of Dubai.

The smart kiosks project is a successful example of the RTA's use of the latest technologies to enhance customer experience, in line with the directives of the Dubai government and the objectives of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Programme to improve government services, achieve customer happiness, and provide the necessary support following international best practices.

RTA stated that the new kiosks are characterised by an automated and intelligent performance monitoring feature to monitor the performance of the kiosks and develop services continuously, which contributes to providing effective and high-quality services to customers around the clock.

RTA launched the project to upgrade smart kiosks in 2021 with the aim of developing and improving customers' experience with digital services. Since then, the project has witnessed significant demand and success in serving the community and increasing the level of customer happiness. It also included an expansion in the number of kiosks and their locations to serve a larger segment of customers, as 8 new kiosks were added in 6 locations and 24 other kiosks were upgraded.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: New 4-lane bridge to cater to 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions

to ban some heavy vehicles from next month: 4-month grace period announced

More marine lines, boats, stations as Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan approves plan to expand water network

1 million kilometres travelled, 99.7% punctuality rate: Dubai Metro achieves new milestones