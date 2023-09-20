Ministry Of Public Health, HMC, PHCC Launch Website Highlighting Transformation Of Health System

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) have launched a new website highlighting the recent transformation of the public health system.
Advisor to the Minister of Public Health For Communications and Chair of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communications Ali Abdulla Al Khater said the transformation of Qatar's public healthcare system has been truly remarkable. "Qatar as a country has grown at pace over the past few decades and the healthcare sector has played its role in this supporting this development through an unparalleled transformation program," he said.
"We have doubled capacity and activity in recent years and our commitment to quality improvement has resulted in multiple accreditations and awards for the quality and safety of our services," Al Khater added.
The new website is part of a broader awareness campaign run under the slogan 'With you, for you.' to highlight the quality and advances within the public healthcare system and identifies some of the key areas of progress throughout recent years: capacity expansion; new specialist services; quality and accreditation; international standards of care; and health promotion.
Al Khater highlighted that the health sector's growth and development enabled healthcare teams to play a central role in Qatar having one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world, as well as supporting the successful delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 , widely acclaimed as the greatest World Cup in history.
He reiterated commitment to continuing the successful journey of transformation, pointing that the healthcare teams are dedicated to further improving access to care for patients, expanding our range of primary, secondary and tertiary services, and enhancing the overall patient experience.
The link to the new website:
