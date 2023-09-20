Separatists Provoked Azerbaijan For Anti-Terrorist Activities In Karabakh - Das Fazit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijan has
successfully attacked and destroyed military facilities controlled
by Armenian separatists in Karabakh, with no damage to civilian
objects, civilian casualties, or injuries, an article issued in the Austrian Das Fazit online
newspaper said, Trend reports.
"For several months, Azerbaijan had been trying to push Armenia
toward signing a peace agreement. Azerbaijan had pursued all of
this through diplomacy," the article noted.
"Usually, it only takes one wrong move to undo all the
agreements reached. On September 19, a truck carrying employees of
the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs was blown up by mines
planted by Armenian military formations. The employees were killed
on the spot," the article reminded. "The truck headed to the site
of a terrorist attack that occurred on the same day at the 58th
kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, passing through
the Khojavand district, which resulted in the deaths of employees
of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads."
As a result, Azerbaijan initiated an anti-terrorism operation
aimed at Armenian illegal armed formations in Karabakh, the article
said.
Besides, the article noted that Karabakh separatists are now
requesting negotiations with Azerbaijan.
"However, it's now too late. Azerbaijan has made it clear - the
only condition is for the Karabakh separatists to lay down their
arms and leave. There is no need to waste time," the article
authors emphasized.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and
Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been launched in the region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
