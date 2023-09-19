Popley's Wedding In The Sky

“History Repeats Itself”

Popleys to Celebrate Historic Wedding in Dubai (Sequel 2)



Dubai, - 18th September 2023:

Popleys, a renowned name established in 1927 in the jewelry business in (1993) and INDIA (1927) with 3rd & 4th Generation of experience, is gearing up for a momentcelebration of his daughter's wedding with the support of Govt. of Dubai which makes this event truly extraordinary. On October 18th, 1994, a similar event occurred, now Sequel 2 is celebrated on 24th Nov 2023.

With an unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable memories, we are acquainted with Jetex, an award-winning global leader in private aviation. Together, they plan to transform the azure Dubai skies into a celestial backdrop for this momentoccasion, as a world's largest private jet will depart from the flagship Jetex Dubai private terminal.

Mr. Popley and his family have embarked on a one-of-a-kind journey to host this enchanting wedding in the sky.



More than 1,000 guests, including close family, friends, and dignitaries, will share in this breathtaking experience with Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Dubai. Imagine the grandeur of exchanging vows, surrounded by endless vistas of clouds and Dubai's iconic skyline as the backdrop. This wedding promises to be a remarkable blend of tradition, luxury, and innovation.

The Popley's firmly believes that the involvement and support of the community, media, and industry partners are crucial in promoting this extraordinary event, which aims to showcase Dubai as the ultimate destination for dream weddings. By celebrating this historic moment high above the clouds, Mr. Popley and his family hope to inspire others to explore new horizons and possibilities in wedding planning.

'The Wedding of my daughter is a joyoccasion that my family and I cherish deeply. We are thrilled to share this incredible experience with our loved ones and the world. Dubai, with its limitless charm, is the perfect setting for such a unique celebration. We invite everyone to joinin making history,' says Mr. Popley.

Our mission is to showcase Dubai as a unique place for Destination Weddings with unforgettable celebrations. The event will feature a blend of Indian traditions, contemporary elegance, and the unmatched hospitality that Dubai is renowned for. From exquisite cuisine to world-class entertainment, every detail has been meticulously curated to create a wedding that will be etched in the memories of all who attend.