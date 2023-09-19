Edreams' Latest Poll Reveals Our Motivations For Planning Detox Breaks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online Travel Agent
eDreams'
latest poll of 10,000 respondents* - 2,000 from the- reveals the motivations behind a growing appetite for Detox vacations:
42% ofrespondents report that they might plan a detox vacation
to escape from work (colleagues, boss, company culture) 40% ofrespondents also report that their priority is to find
distance from digital 'noise' - including mobile phones, social media and the inte 35% report seeking
inspiration for lifestyle changes including healthier eating habits & relaxation techniques. Roughly a third (28%) oftravelers say that they would book a detox break to 'reduce stress, improve mood & energy levels' and 18% record a desire 'to find a sense of balance' The largestgroup (37%) report that a
big city location is the ideal setting for such breaks, with 26% prioritizing 'nature' and 22% choosing sun and beach breaks.
How does all this compare to our global cousins? You might be surprised!
Just 23% of French
respondents report needing to detox from work - the lowest percentage globally, and compared to 50% of Spanish 30% of Germans and 29% of French, Swedish and American respondents report wanting to detox from fast food and too much sugar Americans are the most likely (36%)
to detox travel to avoid dependence on cigarettes and alcohol (compared to just 7% of Portuguese, 9 % of British and 8% of Italians) 53% of Germans would plan to head to the beach
(with their towels!) compared to just 22% of Americans Interestingly, heading to a big city for detox holidays is American travelers' preference - they lead the pack 37% compared to all the other nations, where under 10% report this preference
Conducted by One Poll for eDreams ODIGEO of 10,000 respondents in international markets including US, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Sweden. 2,000 respondents were from the US. The Poll was conducted between 14th - 15th March 2023.
