PRESS RELEASE Global Bioenergies: strong progress in first half 2023 First half revenue of €3.1 million Reduction ofloss ASTM certification obtained for S ustainable A viation F uel technology Upsizing of plant project Evry, 19 September 2023 – 05:45 p.m. : Global Bioenergies' Board of Directors held on 15 September approved the H1 2023 financial statements, which have been audited by the Statutory Auditor and show revenue of €3.1 million . Samuel Dubruque, Chief Financial Officer of Global Bioenergies, said:"This record revenue since the creation of the Company, has enabledto significantly reduce ourloss: (€4.1) million in H1 2023 compared to (€5.8) million in H1 2022 and (€7.6) million in H1 2021. IsonaturaneTM 12 sales illustrate both the market appetite for our products and our ability to produce in compliance with the most stringent regulatory standards." Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, added:"The first half of 2023 was also marked by the achievement of the ASTM certification for our sustainable aviation fuel technology. This certification, an essential gateway reserved for a limited range of technologies, givesaccess to the market for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which is the main decarbonisation option for air transport. Thanks to the larger scale of operation of our process and the reduction in production costs, we plan to start operating in the European SAF market by 2030, when the mandatory minimum share of sustainable aviation fuels are raised from 2% to 6% in the European Union." Group Profit & Loss Account

€ thousands from 01/01/23

to 30/06/23

6 months from 01/01/22

to 30/06/22

6 months from 01/01/21

to 30/06/21

6 months Operating income 7,326 1,059 1,903 Operating expenses 11,264 6,632 9,455 Operating profit (loss) -3,938 -5,573 -7,552 EBITDA -3,026 -5,014 -6,515 Financial profit (loss) 23 -61 -79 Exceptional profit (loss) -169 -124 10 Income tax - - - profit (loss) -4 , 084 -5 , 759 -7 , 621





€ thousands from 01/01/23

to 30/06/23 from 01/01/22

to 30/06/22 from 01/01/21

to 30/06/21 Operating income 7,326 1,059 1,903 Revenue 3,102 144 33 Operating subsidies 1,184 894 1,331 Change in inventory of finished products 1,917 -34 527 Other income 1,123 55 12

Operating income mainly consists of revenue from the first sale of several tonnes of IsonaturaneTM 12.

€ thousands from 01/01/23

to 30/06/23 from 01/01/22

to 30/06/22 from 01/01/21

to 30/06/21 Operating expenses 11,264 6,632 9,455 Staff costs 2,194 2,309 2,079 Average number of employees (No.) 47.6 47.3 41.2 Industrialisation expenses 2,687 2,597 4,886 Change in IBN & derivatives inventories 2,461 -584 - 520 Laboratory costs 192 185 322 Rent, servicing & maintenance 518 423 413 Intellectual property 186 137 326 Depreciation, amortisation and provisions 2,028 559 1,038 Other structural costs 997 1,006 911

Total isobutene and derivatives inventory entries, which impact both operating income and operating expenses, result in a total expense of €0.7 million in H1 2023.

Excluding these inventory entries, operating expenses increased €0.6 million verH1 2022, mainly due to the increase in depreciation charges resulting from the commissioning of the Pomacle production unit on 1 November 2022. Other expense items remained stable.

Group Balance Sheet

Assets (€ thousands) 30/06/23 31/12/22 31/12/21 Passif (k€) 30/06/23 31/12/22 31/12/21 Intangible assets 411 539 800 Capital 905 749 743 Tangible assests 3,060 3,612 637 Share premium 10,452 16,029 29,289 Assets under construction 129 401 1,897 Balance carried forward -2,769 -2,708 -4,697 Financial assets 829 1,546 1,544 Profit (loss) -4,084 -11,986 -11,773 Equipment subsidy 379 463 - NON CURRENT ASSETS 4,428 6,097 4 , 879 EQUITY 4,883 2,547 13,562 IBN and derivatives inventories 1,604 2,342 1,793 PROVISIONS 58 110 61 Consumables inventories 298 250 250 Receivables 4,847 3,647 3,524 Conditional advances and loans 10,985 11,486 12,454 Cash 9,855 8,768 20,931 Trade payables 4,229 5,580 3,520 Marketable securities 176 173 147 Tax and social security liabilities 725 502 1,185 Prepaid expenses 387 300 261 Other debts and deferred income 713 1,352 1,003 CURRENT ASSETS 17 , 167 15 , 480 26 , 907 PAYABLES 16 , 653 18 , 921 18 , 163 TOTAL ASSETS 21 , 595 21 , 577 31 , 785 TOTAL LIABILITIES 21 , 595 21 , 577 31 , 785

The reduction in fixed assets is due to (i) the depreciation of the Pomacle-Bazancourt production unit commissioned at the end of 2022, (ii) the repayment of the guarantee at the end of one of the subsidy projects and (iii) the impairment of capitalised expenses specifically related to the 2,000 ton plant project.

Inventories decreased and receivables increased following delivery and invoicing of the first tonnes of IsonaturaneTM 12 at the end of the first half.

The cash balance increased by €1.1 million in the first half. Capital increases generated ainflow of €6.5 million, supplemented by the receipt of subsidies and trade receivables (€2.7 million). Cash flows from operating activities accounted for most of the cash outflows over the period (€7.7 million) and were heavily impacted by IsonaturaneTM 12 production costs.

Highlights of the first half of 2023, recent events and outlook

- Successful delivery of the first tons of Isonaturane TM 12

To meet orders placed by major cosmetics companies including L'Oréal, Global Bioenergies has set up a dedicated value chain, partly subcontracted, and delivered several tonnes of IsonaturaneTM 12 in H1 2023. Although the associated revenue is substantial, the corresponding production costs remain considerably high and this business activity, which will not generate a significant margin for the Company, is now no longer a priority. The Company is currently focusing all its efforts on building a larger plant.

- ASTM certification for sustainable aviation fuel from Global Bioenergies technology

The aviation industry requires all of its fuels to be certified by ASTM. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are certified worldwide in accordance with the ASTM D7566 standard, which sets out the fuel specification requirements and maximum blending percentage with conventional fuels. The standard allows SAFs to be considered as“drop-in” fuels, meaning that they can be blended up to 50% with fossil kerosene and can be safely used in airliners and existing infrastructure worldwide.

Global Bioenergies obtained certification for its process in June 2023 marking the starting point for the roll-out of its sustainable aviation fuel technology. In order to become a major player in this field, production costs still need to be reduced significantly in order to be compatible with market prices. The Company aims for a share of the European SAF market in 2030, when the mandatory minimum share of sustainable aviation fuels will be raised to 6% in Europe.

Foon the larg er scale plant project



Global Bioenergies has decided to adjust its roadmap to foas of now on building a large-scale plant capable of producing up to 10,000 tonnes of isobutene and derivatives per year. This increase in production volume coupled with a reduction in selling prices will enable the Company to meet the needs of the cosmetics market more broadly and then gradually penetrate the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. The plant would start operations at the end of 2027. Global Bioenergies will release design and construction schedules by the end of 2023.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies substitutes products of fossil origin with products of natural origin. In their quest for naturalness without compromising on performance, the cosmetics players are the Company's first customers. By 2027, the Company will be operating its innovative process in a large-scale plant. By 2030, the Company plans to become a leader in the huge emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels, in order to fight against global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). L'Oréal is its largest shareholder, with a 13.5% stake.

