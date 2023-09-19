(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE
Global Bioenergies: strong progress in first half 2023
First half revenue of €3.1 million
Reduction ofloss
ASTM certification obtained for S ustainable A viation F uel technology
Upsizing of plant project
Evry, 19 September 2023 – 05:45 p.m. : Global Bioenergies' Board of Directors held on 15 September approved the H1 2023 financial statements, which have been audited by the Statutory Auditor and show revenue of €3.1 million .
Samuel Dubruque, Chief Financial Officer of Global Bioenergies, said:“This record revenue since the creation of the Company, has enabledto significantly reduce ourloss: (€4.1) million in H1 2023 compared to (€5.8) million in H1 2022 and (€7.6) million in H1 2021. IsonaturaneTM 12 sales illustrate both the market appetite for our products and our ability to produce in compliance with the most stringent regulatory standards.”
Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, added:“The first half of 2023 was also marked by the achievement of the ASTM certification for our sustainable aviation fuel technology. This certification, an essential gateway reserved for a limited range of technologies, givesaccess to the market for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which is the main decarbonisation option for air transport. Thanks to the larger scale of operation of our process and the reduction in production costs, we plan to start operating in the European SAF market by 2030, when the mandatory minimum share of sustainable aviation fuels are raised from 2% to 6% in the European Union.”
Group Profit & Loss Account
| € thousands
| from 01/01/23
to 30/06/23
6 months
| from 01/01/22
to 30/06/22
6 months
| from 01/01/21
to 30/06/21
6 months
|
|
|
|
| Operating income
| 7,326
| 1,059
| 1,903
|
|
|
|
| Operating expenses
| 11,264
| 6,632
| 9,455
| Operating profit (loss)
| -3,938
| -5,573
| -7,552
| EBITDA
| -3,026
| -5,014
| -6,515
| Financial profit (loss)
| 23
| -61
| -79
| Exceptional profit (loss)
| -169
| -124
| 10
| Income tax
| -
| -
| -
|
|
|
|
| profit (loss)
| -4 , 084
| -5 , 759
| -7 , 621
| € thousands
| from 01/01/23
to 30/06/23
| from 01/01/22
to 30/06/22
| from 01/01/21
to 30/06/21
|
|
|
|
| Operating income
| 7,326
| 1,059
| 1,903
| Revenue
| 3,102
| 144
| 33
| Operating subsidies
| 1,184
| 894
| 1,331
| Change in inventory of finished products
| 1,917
| -34
| 527
| Other income
| 1,123
| 55
| 12
|
|
|
|
Operating income mainly consists of revenue from the first sale of several tonnes of IsonaturaneTM 12.
| € thousands
| from 01/01/23
to 30/06/23
| from 01/01/22
to 30/06/22
| from 01/01/21
to 30/06/21
|
|
|
|
| Operating expenses
| 11,264
| 6,632
| 9,455
| Staff costs
| 2,194
| 2,309
| 2,079
| Average number of employees (No.)
| 47.6
| 47.3
| 41.2
| Industrialisation expenses
| 2,687
| 2,597
| 4,886
| Change in IBN & derivatives inventories
| 2,461
| -584
| - 520
| Laboratory costs
| 192
| 185
| 322
| Rent, servicing & maintenance
| 518
| 423
| 413
| Intellectual property
| 186
| 137
| 326
| Depreciation, amortisation and provisions
| 2,028
| 559
| 1,038
| Other structural costs
| 997
| 1,006
| 911
Total isobutene and derivatives inventory entries, which impact both operating income and operating expenses, result in a total expense of €0.7 million in H1 2023.
Excluding these inventory entries, operating expenses increased €0.6 million verH1 2022, mainly due to the increase in depreciation charges resulting from the commissioning of the Pomacle production unit on 1 November 2022. Other expense items remained stable.
Group Balance Sheet
| Assets (€ thousands)
| 30/06/23
| 31/12/22
| 31/12/21
|
| Passif (k€)
| 30/06/23
| 31/12/22
| 31/12/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Intangible assets
| 411
| 539
| 800
|
| Capital
| 905
| 749
| 743
| Tangible assests
| 3,060
| 3,612
| 637
|
| Share premium
| 10,452
| 16,029
| 29,289
| Assets under construction
| 129
| 401
| 1,897
|
| Balance carried forward
| -2,769
| -2,708
| -4,697
| Financial assets
| 829
| 1,546
| 1,544
|
| Profit (loss)
| -4,084
| -11,986
| -11,773
|
|
|
|
|
| Equipment subsidy
| 379
| 463
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NON CURRENT ASSETS
| 4,428
| 6,097
| 4 , 879
|
| EQUITY
| 4,883
| 2,547
| 13,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| IBN and derivatives inventories
| 1,604
| 2,342
| 1,793
|
| PROVISIONS
| 58
| 110
| 61
| Consumables inventories
| 298
| 250
| 250
|
|
|
|
|
| Receivables
| 4,847
| 3,647
| 3,524
|
| Conditional advances and loans
| 10,985
| 11,486
| 12,454
| Cash
| 9,855
| 8,768
| 20,931
|
| Trade payables
| 4,229
| 5,580
| 3,520
| Marketable securities
| 176
| 173
| 147
|
| Tax and social security liabilities
| 725
| 502
| 1,185
| Prepaid expenses
| 387
| 300
| 261
|
| Other debts and deferred income
| 713
| 1,352
| 1,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| CURRENT ASSETS
| 17 , 167
| 15 , 480
| 26 , 907
|
| PAYABLES
| 16 , 653
| 18 , 921
| 18 , 163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL ASSETS
| 21 , 595
| 21 , 577
| 31 , 785
|
| TOTAL LIABILITIES
| 21 , 595
| 21 , 577
| 31 , 785
The reduction in fixed assets is due to (i) the depreciation of the Pomacle-Bazancourt production unit commissioned at the end of 2022, (ii) the repayment of the guarantee at the end of one of the subsidy projects and (iii) the impairment of capitalised expenses specifically related to the 2,000 ton plant project.
Inventories decreased and receivables increased following delivery and invoicing of the first tonnes of IsonaturaneTM 12 at the end of the first half.
The cash balance increased by €1.1 million in the first half. Capital increases generated ainflow of €6.5 million, supplemented by the receipt of subsidies and trade receivables (€2.7 million). Cash flows from operating activities accounted for most of the cash outflows over the period (€7.7 million) and were heavily impacted by IsonaturaneTM 12 production costs.
Highlights of the first half of 2023, recent events and outlook
- Successful delivery of the first tons of Isonaturane TM 12
To meet orders placed by major cosmetics companies including L'Oréal, Global Bioenergies has set up a dedicated value chain, partly subcontracted, and delivered several tonnes of IsonaturaneTM 12 in H1 2023. Although the associated revenue is substantial, the corresponding production costs remain considerably high and this business activity, which will not generate a significant margin for the Company, is now no longer a priority. The Company is currently focusing all its efforts on building a larger plant.
- ASTM certification for sustainable aviation fuel from Global Bioenergies technology
The aviation industry requires all of its fuels to be certified by ASTM. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are certified worldwide in accordance with the ASTM D7566 standard, which sets out the fuel specification requirements and maximum blending percentage with conventional fuels. The standard allows SAFs to be considered as“drop-in” fuels, meaning that they can be blended up to 50% with fossil kerosene and can be safely used in airliners and existing infrastructure worldwide.
Global Bioenergies obtained certification for its process in June 2023 marking the starting point for the roll-out of its sustainable aviation fuel technology. In order to become a major player in this field, production costs still need to be reduced significantly in order to be compatible with market prices. The Company aims for a share of the European SAF market in 2030, when the mandatory minimum share of sustainable aviation fuels will be raised to 6% in Europe.
Foon the larg er scale plant project
Global Bioenergies has decided to adjust its roadmap to foas of now on building a large-scale plant capable of producing up to 10,000 tonnes of isobutene and derivatives per year. This increase in production volume coupled with a reduction in selling prices will enable the Company to meet the needs of the cosmetics market more broadly and then gradually penetrate the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. The plant would start operations at the end of 2027. Global Bioenergies will release design and construction schedules by the end of 2023.
About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Global Bioenergies substitutes products of fossil origin with products of natural origin. In their quest for naturalness without compromising on performance, the cosmetics players are the Company's first customers. By 2027, the Company will be operating its innovative process in a large-scale plant. By 2030, the Company plans to become a leader in the huge emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels, in order to fight against global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). L'Oréal is its largest shareholder, with a 13.5% stake.
Contacts
| GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
+33 (0)1 64 98 20 50
Follow our news
Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on
Followon LinkedIn:
Global Bioenergies
|
|
NewCap – Investor relations
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Quentin Massé
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap – Media relations
Nicolas Merigeau
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
Attachment
Global Bioenergies - strong progress in first half 2023
Tags SAF Attachments Global Bioenergies - strong progress in first half 2023... Related Links
MENAFN19092023004107003653ID1107100379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.