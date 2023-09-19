Dataart Takes Flight At World Aviation Festival In Lisbon To Showcase Innovative Offerings

NEW YORK, US, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, has announced that it will deepen its commitment to the travel industry by launching a dedicated aviation vertical that offers innovative technology services. Leveraging a decade of travel sector expertise and learnings from large-scale aviation projects, DataArt is expanding its services as the go-to technology partner for airlines, aviation technology providers, cargo and ground handlers, and airports.

DataArt's increased commitment to digital solutions in the aviation sector will bring substantial benefits to airlines and related companies. As the industry experiences rising demand for tailored, convenient, and engaging services, this strategic move enhances DataArt's ability to assist airlines and aviation firms in enhancing the passenger experience and optimizing their operations.



"The aviation industry continues to grow and is changing rapidly. Our job is to help our clients succeed in this dynamic environment," said Greg Abbott, VP of Travel at DataArt. " Our team of highly qualified engineers is ready to collaborate with our partners, ensuring that they achieve their digital transformation objectives while maintaining better control over their budgets."

DataArt's will now offer the following innovative range of services:

.NDC enablement and offer/order readiness to increase revenue and save costs

.Creating innovative digital experiences for customers, passengers and employees to increase revenue and nurture loyalty

.Large- and small-scale automation projects to optimize workflows and save costs

.AI and ML projects to enhance customer experience, improve operations, generate efficiencies and future-proof your business

.Personalizing retailing to increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction

.Modernizing legacy systems to lower costs and ensure better digital customer experiences

.Cloud migration and optimization to lower costs and better manage your IT infrastructure



This strategic step aligns with DataArt's presence at the World Aviation Festival, a prestigiconference uniting global industry leaders. Taking place from September 26-28 in Lisbon, Portugal, our participation is geared towards solidifying DataArt's role as a significant contributor to the ongoing digital transformation within the aviation sector. We would be delighted to meet you at our booth 1-179.

As across all verticals, DataArt's aviation team boasts established partnerships with leading technology providers Amazon, Google and Microsoft, and with industry stalwarts like Amadeus, Travelport, Sabre and Stripe.

For further details on DataArt's aviation industry services, please visit .

###

About DataArt:

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm that has continually evolved to become the trusted technology partner of market leaders. Led by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions to create immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients as partners for progress to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt comprises 5,700+ professionals across 30+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and an exceptional partner.

For more information, please visit .

Anni Tabagua

DataArt

+49 89 74539931

