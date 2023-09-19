Safarak Travel And Tourism Appoints Kylee Renee Haines As Director Of Events

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Safarak Travel and Tourism, a proud member of RAK Hospitality Holding, a Ras Al Khaimah Government company that manages a diverse portfolio of hotels, hospitality, and leisure assets in the Emirate, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kylee Renee Haines as the Director of Events. With a strong career spanning over 26 years in the landscape of business events and hotel industry, Kylee brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

In her capacity as Director of Events, Kylee will play a vital role in supporting the development of Ras Al Khaimah's annual events calendar along with Safarak Travel and Tourism's wider team, contributing to the Emirate's reputation as a global tourism destination.

Cathy Mead, General Manager, Safarak Travel and Tourism, expressed her excitement about Kylee's appointment, saying:“We are delighted to welcome Kylee to our team. Her extensive experience and remarkable leadership in the events and hospitality industry make her the perfect fit to lead our events division. We look forward to achieving new heights together.”

Throughout her career she has led the successful planning and execution of over 500 events across the Middle East, spanning countries including the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Lebanon. Since her relocation to the in 2008, Kylee made noteworthy contributions to organizations such as the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) as Event Project Director, where she demonstrated her prowess in organizing impactful events, followed by a significant role in Expo 2020 Dubai showcased her capabilities on a global scale.

Kylee expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, saying:“I am truly honoured to join Safarak Travel and Tourism and take on the responsibility of supporting the development of Ras Al Khaimah's events landscape along with an outstanding team of professionals. It's an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth of this remarkable destination and continue my journey in the vibrant events industry.”

Kylee's journey includes pivotal roles with entities like The Emirates Group, Arabian Adventures, Congress Solutions International, and the MCI Group, reaffirming her leadership in event management. She has also served as Associate Director of Sales – Groups and Events at the prestigiJumeirah Group, contributing to the growth of the meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE) market segment.

In addition, Kylee has left her mark on educational institutions, including Dubai College of Tourism, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, and Liverpool John Moores University in the UK, demonstrating her commitment to education and global influence.

With her extensive experience and dynamic leadership, Kylee continues to set new benchmarks and shape the landscape of business events and hospitality, leaving a lasting mark on the industry.

About Safarak Travel & Tourism:

Safarak, meaning“your travel” in Arabic, is a leading Destination Management Company (DMC) in the travel industry and enjoys the credibility and reputation associated with being a Ras Al Khaimah Government company and member of RAK Hospitality Holding.

The premier excursion, transport and DMC now offers complete travel solutions including tailor-made packages encompassing hotels, flights, tours, activities, transfers, and package modules. Catering to a wide range of travellers including travel enthusiasts, families and day-trippers, as well as MICE, corporate trips and wedding parties, Safarak is the only DMC in RAK that offers 24/7 client support hotline so that customers can travel at ease knowing that their team of experts are available every step of the journey.

As an IATA licensed company where customers can effortlessly book their flights and one of the leading DMCs and tour operators in the UAE, Safarak is able to offer complete travel services both inbound into the and outbound to destinations in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Indian Ocean Islands, and Asia. Safarak has a reputation for excellence and strive to deliver the highest level of customer service and satisfaction to all of its clients.

About RAK Hospitality Holding:

Established in 2014 by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Hospitality Holding LLC was formed with a mandate to consolidate and asset manage a diverse portfolio of hotels, hospitality, and leisure assets in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. RAK Hospitality Holding LLC manages companies that oversee the entire value chain of hospitality & leisure to elevate 'Destination RAK' and complement the destination's ambitiplan for growth.

Its subsidiaries include, RAK Leisure LLC, the experiential arm of hospitality and leisure assets, RAK National Hotels, which owns hotel assets ranging from upper midscale to luxury across locations ranging from city to beach to desert; Stirling Hospitality Advisors, the asset management and development advisory arm, Safarak Travel and Tourism, the destination management company that focuses on travel and tourism services, and RAK Hospitality Logistics, the provider of Staff accommodation and logistics. In collaboration with Marjan Island and Wynn Resorts, RAKHH last year announced the development of a one-of-a-kind Integrated Resort on Marjan Island.