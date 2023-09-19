Inflation Down In EU And Euro Area

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- European Union annual inflation was 5.9 percent in August, down from 6.1 percent in July. A year earlier, the rate was 10.1 percent.
The euro area annual inflation rate was 5.2 percent in August, down from 5.3 percent in July. A year earlier, the rate was 9.1 percent.
These figures were published Tuesday by Eurostat, the EUآ's statistical office.
In August, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services, followed by food, non-energy industrial goods and energy. (end)
