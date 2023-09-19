Ey Azerbaijan Takes Part In The International Sustainability Conference In Baku (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) EY Azerbaijan's Managing Partner Ilgar Veliyev has taken part in
the in the international forum on sustainable development.
International conference "SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT.
ACCOUNTABILITY. TRANSPARENCY" has been organized jointly by the
Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chamber
of Auditors. The organizing committee said the conference is being
held in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the country's
national leader Heydar Aliyev.
The conference participants included major government agencies,
as well as high-ranking representatives of the Ministry of Economy
and the Central Bank. Renowned international organizations, such as
the European Federation of Accountants and Auditors (EFAA) and the
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) also took
part in the forum.
Speaking at the conference the Managing Partner at EY Azerbaijan
Ilgar Veliyev said:“Sustainability is everybody's business. In
today's complex and challenging world, we the auditors and
consultants, are committed to helping businesses to create value
for sustainability as well as helping sustainability to create
value for business. We at EY believe that organizations must
reframe how they approach sustainability and put it at the center
of how value is created”.
The forum's participants have stated that finance leaders,
including CFOs, financial controllers and treasurers, are facing
increasing demand from stakeholders to provide trusted and
increasingly transparent financial and nonfinancial reporting to
communicate their organization's progress against strategic
priorities and the creation of long-term, sustainable value.
“Organizations and finance leaders should understand and
continue to respond to evolving financial reporting standard and
regulatory changes that are introduced by the International
Accounting Standards Board (IASB), Financial Accounting Standards
Board (FASB), as well as other local standard setting authorities.
Businesses should be quick in assessing the impact of these changes
across their organizations and on their performance, as well as the
direct impact it could have on the finance function and access to
capital”, added Ilgar Veliyev.
EY teams have a legacy of over 20 years in providing
sustainability, and environment, social and governance (ESG)
services. Utilizing their deep technical skills across a breadth of
business issues, EY experts can help protect and create value for
all stakeholders and build a better working world. EY calls this
value-led sustainability.
