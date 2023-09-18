Krishan Lays Foundation Stone Of National Seed Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Baqa'a, Sept 18 (Petra) -- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan Monday laid the foundation stone of the National Seed Bank building at the National Center for Agricultural Research, in cooperation with the Hashemite University.
The National Seed Bank, part of the economic modernization vision and the national sustainable agriculture and food security strategy, is a national project and an expansion of the Seed Bank that was established in 1993, he said.
He said Jordan took the lead to address the climate challenge, noting that the rising world population has doubled global food consumption and adding that the government's plan will enable the Kingdom to avoid these crises and face emergencies.
For his part, Agriculture Minister Khaled Hanifat said that the impact of recent crises that struck the world alerted countries to the importance of food for their security and stability, adding that His Majesty the King drew attention to this issue in the Borlaug Dialogue in 2020, where his recommendations were a guide for global action. to face crises and their impact on food security.
He said His Majesty set priorities for work in the post-Covid era through supporting advanced ideas in the fields of production, supply, storage, exchange of expertise and harnessing technology solutions.
Hanifat expressed his pride in the achievements of the agricultural research center in cooperation with the Hashemite University through the expansion of the National Seed Bank, which is an incubator for plant heritage and an embodiment of joint research work.
He said the bank serves the purposes of agricultural development through preserving a plant species and variety capable of producing a high quality and added value plant product.
