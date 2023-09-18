Psd Chief, Us Ambassador Discuss Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 18 (Petra)-- Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Major Gen. Obaidallah al-Maayteh, on Monday, discussed with U.S. Ambassador in Amman, Yael Lempert, ways to further enhance policing and security cooperation between Amman and Washington.
During a meeting in his office, al-Maayteh stressed the importance of the cooperation between the PSD and its counterparts in the Unites States, within the framework of the strategic partnership that brings together the two countries.
For her part, Lempert praised the high level of the Jordanian PSD, voicing her country's desire to cement collaboration between security bodies in both countries, which will contribute to cementing security in the two friendly countries.
