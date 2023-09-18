Pharmacists Issue Recommendations To Bolster Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 18 (Petra) -- The 16th Jordanian Pharmaceutical Conference, entitled "Pharmacy in the Second Centennial: A Future Vision", agreed on proposals to come up with a strategy to enhance the sector until 2030.
Taking part in the conference were more than 1,000 pharmacists and leading international and Arab experts, including from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Britain, the US, India, and Australia.
President of the Jordan Pharmacists Association, Vice President of the Arab Pharmacists Union, Mohammad Ababneh, said in a press statement Monday that panel discussions, more than 50 lectures and 12 workshops by specialists and decision-makers culminated in recommendations regarding the scientific and professional programs.
These include accreditation and recognition of the Arab Board by varibodies locally, regionally and globally, using technology and artificial intelligence in the field of pharmacy to improve evaluation and advertising processes for medicines and approving courses for pharmacy students on data science basics and artificial intelligence.
On the level of scientific research and development, the conference proposed pooling the efforts of researchers and experts in the pharmaceutical and health economics to serve national comprehensive health coverage plans, and achieving pharmaceutical security through the formation of ad hoc national committee to study the health system's needs.
On the sidelines of the conference, a meeting was held by the Executive Office of the Arab Pharmacists Union to discuss developments in pharmacy and the importance of accrediting the Arab Board of Pharmacy.
The meeting also discussed ways to provide medical aid to earthquake and flood victims in Moroand Libya.
The conference included an exhibition in which more than 40 pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and private sector firms took part.
