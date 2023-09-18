Get Ready To Conquer Tough Mudder: World Renowned Obstacle Course Challenge Returns To Uae

Highly anticipated Tough Mudder Fujairah confirmed for 14 October with more obstacles than ever before!

Tough Mudder Dubai to follow from 11 – 12 November.

Challenges to include 5k, 10 km and a Tough Mudder Kids for children aged 6-12.

Tough Mudder, the world-renowned obstacle course challenge, is preparing to kick start the new season with its biggest line-up of events yet. Following the success and high demand from its previannual events, Tough Mudder and Mini Mudder are returning to Fujairah and Dubai once again for thousands of new and returning Mudder's to come together on a life-changing adventure and face the ultimate challenge of physical strength, stamina and mental grit.

Set to make a comeback in Fujairah on 14 October at Fujairah Adventure Park, Tough Mudder will reveal a selection of nail biting and exciting obstacles over the coming weeks. The 2023 edition will include a 10k course open for those age 14 and above with more 20+ obstacles and a 5k course open to over 13's with 13+ obstacles. Tough Mudder Kids will challenge children ages 6-12 with a fun and engaging 1.5k obstacle mud run on a newly designed course. Register now at to secure tickets, starting from AED 170 for the 5k course and AED 90 for Tough Mudder Kids.

Fujairah Adventures Park is located at the top of Urban Adventures Park in Fujairah, spanning a vast 20-hectare area. Its diverse terrain and well-designed trails make it the ideal venue for hosting Tough Mudder, offering challenging obstacles and the perfect setting to push participants to their limits.

The season will continue with Tough Mudder Dubai taking place from November 11th-12th at all-new venue, Jebel Ali Racecourse. Set across two action packed days, the weekend is set to welcome bigger and muddier challenges than ever before, right in the heart of Dubai.

As the biggest season of Tough Mudder draws closer, official apparel partner and sportswear giant ANTA are giving Fujairah ticketholders the chance to collect a complimentary Tough Mudder t-shirt from their stores in Dubai Hills Mall and Al Quoz with proof of purchase.

About Tough Mudder, INC:

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder Inc. has become a leading global sports, active lifestyle and media brand. With more than 3 million participants, the company hosts more than 150+ events featuring non-competitive (Mini Mudder; Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder Half, and Tough Mudder Full) and competitive (Tougher, Toughest, Tough Mudder X and World's Toughest Mudder) offerings annually in nearly a dozen countries including The United Kingdom, The United States, Germany, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Canada, South Africa, the Philippines, Oman and more through its partnerships with IMG, InvicEvents, Pro Active, Let's Run Ireland and Sports Media and Entertainment 360 (SME360). The company's content arm provides the millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with fitness, nutrition and wellness content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder broadcast, OTT and Live Stream programming can be seen worldwide through partnerships with CBS Sports, Facebook, Sky Sports, The CW Network and ESPN Media Distribution. Other sponsorship and distribution partners include CELSIUS, Merrell, KILL CLIFF, Guinness, Jack Link's, BrewDog, Samsung, Lucozade Sport, Trek, Toyo Tires, Kingstone Press, Black Tower, Strandgut, Snapchat and Live Stream.