Azerbaijani State Security Service Urges Armenians In Karabakh To Co-Exist With Azerbaijanis

Naghiyev made the remark at an international conference on "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons".

He emphasized that some Armenian ideologists, referring to history, raise the issue of impossibility of Armenians and Azerbaijanis co-existing.

"Then the question arises: how before the outbreak of the military conflict, the Armenian population lived for a long time in Baku and other places in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, in comfortable conditions, as respectable citizens?," he asked.

Naghiyev also added that unlike mono-ethnic Armenia, the Russian, Georgian, Jewish and other peoples living in Azerbaijan today form the basis of a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state.

"We invite the Armenian population of Karabakh to reintegrate into Azerbaijani society. The Azerbaijani state and Azerbaijanis do not want war. Today, we are concerned about the rapid restoration of settlements destroyed as a result of military aggression and the return of 750,000 Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes as soon as possible," he said.