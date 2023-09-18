Azerbaijani State Security Service Urges Armenians In Karabakh To Co-Exist With Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Head of the
State Security Service of Azerbaijan and chairman of the State
Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens,
Colonel General Ali Naghiyev has called on the Armenian population
of Azerbaijan to live together with Azerbaijanis in peace, Trend reports.
Naghiyev made the remark at an international conference on
"Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of
missing persons".
He emphasized that some Armenian ideologists, referring to
history, raise the issue of impossibility of Armenians and
Azerbaijanis co-existing.
"Then the question arises: how before the outbreak of the
military conflict, the Armenian population lived for a long time in
Baku and other places in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, in
comfortable conditions, as respectable citizens?," he asked.
Naghiyev also added that unlike mono-ethnic Armenia, the
Russian, Georgian, Jewish and other peoples living in Azerbaijan
today form the basis of a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional
state.
"We invite the Armenian population of Karabakh to reintegrate
into Azerbaijani society. The Azerbaijani state and Azerbaijanis do
not want war. Today, we are concerned about the rapid restoration
of settlements destroyed as a result of military aggression and the
return of 750,000 Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes as soon as
possible," he said.
