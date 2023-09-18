Hindi's Origins

The roots of Hindi trace back to the Persian word 'Hind,' signifying the "land of the InRiver." In the early 11th century, Turkish invaders referred to the region's language as Hindi, meaning the "language of the InRiver." Hindi holds the staof India's official language, while English serves as the second official language.

In terms of global language prevalence, Hindi ranks as the fifth most widely spoken language. It is spoken in varicountries, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad, Mauritius, and South Africa.

Official data reveals that over 52 crores, or 43.63% of India's population, speak Hindi, making it the most spoken language in the country. Bengali and Marathi follow with 8.03% and 6.86% of speakers, respectively. Telugu (6.7%) and Tamil (5.7%) occupy the fourth and fifth positions. Despite Hindi's widespread use, more than 56.37% of the population does not consider it their first or mother tongue, as per the 2011 Cenlanguage data.

Significance of Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas is celebrated annually to rejuvenate the language's importance and encourage its promotion, particularly among children. This occasion fosters passion and affection for Hindi, prompting varigovernment bodies, educational institutions, and private organizations to host literary and cultural events nationwide. These events celebrate remarkable achievements in Hindi language and literature.

During Hindi Diwas, Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar awards are presented to ministries, departments, public sector units, nationalized banks, and individuals who contribute significantly to the expansion, awareness, and development of Hindi.

Years of dedication to strengthening Hindi have made it the most spoken language in India, understood even in regions where it was once rarely spoken. Forbes India recognizes Hindi as the world's third most spoken language, with 60 crore speakers, trailing only English (with 1,13.2 crore speakers) and Mandarin (with 1,11.7 crore speakers). The 2011 cenconfirms that 43.63% of India's population speaks Hindi.

Inception of the Celebration

The issue of language was a concern during the Constituent Assembly, as English was widely used for official purposes under British rule but was not accessible to the masses. To commemorate and celebrate the adoption of Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as one of India's official languages by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949, Hindi Diwas was established. India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, chose September 14 to honor Hindi Diwas.