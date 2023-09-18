Russian intelligence chief reveals ongoing contract with CIA to ease geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), disclosed in an interview with the Russian 'National Defense' magazine last week that the SVR maintains contact with the CIA. He emphasized that this communication serves the purpose of mitigating unnecessary tensions, especially in the face of increasing uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical standoff between Russia and Western nations.



Naryshkin noted, "Consultations between the SVR and the CIA are of a rare but regular nature," in response to inquiries about the existence of a direct communication channel between the two intelligence agencies and the potential for its reactivation. He highlighted the value of professional dialogue, emphasizing its role in reducing international tensions and addressing misunderstandings among nations. However, he did not disclose the frequency of these interactions between the two intelligence services.



In November of last year, Naryshkin had an in-person meeting with his American counterpart, William Burns, which took place in the Turkish capital, Ankara. According to the White House, their conversation centered on the potential repercussions of a nuclear weapons deployment. It was underscored by a White House representative that Burns' discussion did not pertain to finding a resolution for the conflict in Ukraine.

