Fifth Relief Planeload Heads From Kuwait For Hurricane-Stricken Libya

KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The fifth planeload of relief aid for the hurricane-struck Libya left Kuwait on Monday, carrying 10 tons of varimedical supplies and other necessities.

This fifth batch of supplies came through the support and organization of Al-Salam Humanitarian and Charity Society, the cooperation of International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO), in addition to the coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the ministries of Social Affairs and Defense.

Deputy Managing Director of Al-Salam Humanitarian and Charity Society Hamad Al-Oun told KUNA that this was the second planeload organized by the society carrying medical and relief supplies to help with the people's physical and health safety there and help in rebuilding lives in stricken communities.

He indicated that a third plane would head for Libya on Thursday organized by the society as part of the relief air bridge that was created as directed by the political leadership to provide urgent relief to the Libyan people amid the humanitarian catastrophe there.

Storm Daniel is the most violent of its kind on over three decades, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others injured, missing and displaced. (end) slm.si