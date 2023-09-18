Qatar Strongly Condemns Settlers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the storming of the courtyards of the blessed Al-AMosque by hundreds of settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, considering it a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

In a statement issued Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that attempts to prejudice the religiand historical staof Al-AMosque are not only an attack on Palestinians but also on millions of Muslims worldwide.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds the Israeli occupation authorities solely responsible for the cycle of violence that will result from these systematic escalation policy against the Palestinian people and their lands and holy sites. The Ministry urged the international community to take urgent action to stop these attacks.

The Ministry reiterated the firm position of the State of Qatar regarding the justice of the Palestinian cause, and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religirituals without restrictions, and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.