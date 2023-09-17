Banks Operating In Egypt Record Egp 126.9Bn Of Net Profits In 1H 2023

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), in its quarterly report on the financial stability of banks, stated that thereturn in banks reached approximately EGP 254.575bn by the end of June 2023.

Meanwhile, theactivity revenues amounted to about EGP 299.313bn, and total expenses recorded approximately EGP 172.403bn.

According to the CBE, the top ten banks accounted for approximately 75.045% of the total banking profits, amounting to around EGP 95.240bn. Meanwhile, the top five banks accounted for approximately 59.635% of the sector's profits, totaling EGP 75.683bn.

The following banks top the list: National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr, Commercial International Bank (CIB), Banque du Caire, QNB Alahli, Crédit Agricole Egypt, Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt, and Arab African International Bank (AAIB).

The report revealed that theincome of the top 10 banks recorded approximately EGP 193.867bn during the first half of 2023. Theactivity revenues reached EGP 224.271bn, while the total expenses amounted to EGP 129.031bn.

Moreover, theincome recorded by the top 5 banks amounted to approximately EGP 162.871bn, while theactivity revenue reached around EGP 185.095bn. Meanwhile, its total expenses reached about EGP 75.683bn by the end of September.

The Central Bank of Egypt stated that the average asset yield in banks reached 1.2% by the end of June 2023, while the yield on average equity was 17.7%, and theyield margin was 3.8%.

It pointed out that the average asset yield in the top 10 banks was 1.2%, and the yield on average equity was 19.5%, while theyield margin reached 3.6%.

According to the CBE, the yield on average assets for the top 5 banks was recorded at 1.1%, while the yield on average equity reached 18.7%. Meanwhile, thereturn margin reached 3.4%.