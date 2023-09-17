Ferrari Renews And Strengthens Its Partnership With Puma

In the next years PUMA will alsontinue to be the licensing partner for Ferrari-branded products and the supplier of F1 team and race wear for Ferrari.

The renewal of the partnershipntinues and reinforces the successfulllaboration between Ferrari and PUMA, which started in 2005.

“Our longstanding journey with PUMA is a testament to an enduring tt and synergy tontinue to embrace new opportunities together,”id Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari Chief Executive Office.“As leaders in our respective fields, we are ready to support each other, demonstrating an unwaveringmitment to offer increasingly engaging experiences for our tifosi and brand lovers”.

"Since 2005, PUMA has the ambition to be the best brand partner for Scuderia Ferrari. We have celebrated many successes and the passion for Ferrari with the millions of tifosi worldwide over the past two decades. I'm very excited that we will further deepen our strong partnership by not only prolonging our partnership but further extending the pe of ourllaboration,"id Arne Freundt, PUMA CEO.

