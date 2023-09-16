Uae Weather: Chance Of Rain Today Humid Night Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 7:12 AM
The weather in the will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds are set to appear over the east coast in the morning, with a probability of some convective clouds forming by afternoon. These may be associated with rainfall.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow westward during the day.
The temperature will range between 31°C and 39°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The sea will be moderate and rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
