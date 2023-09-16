Qatar Highlights Role Of Small, Medium Countries In Facing Global Polarisation

Milano: The Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in Milano, Italy hosted Adviser to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari in a panel discussion on the role of Qatari foreign policy in a multi-polar world.

Dr. Al Ansari highlighted the evolving dynamics of global diplomacy, focusing on the critical role played by small and medium-sized countries, with Qatar's unique position as a prime example in overcoming the complexities of international polarisation.

He said that the current state of international affairs is characterized by a clear sense of international polarization. He also touched on prevailing narratives that often oversimplify the complex world of global diplomacy.

He pointed out that the global geopolitical scene before World War II was relatively clear, with a bipolar global system dividing countries into East and West during that era. Countries could easily chose a side, even though the non-aligned countries often faced difficult choices.

The Cold War era brought a stark division that forced countries to choose between the Eastern or Western camps, he said adding that fast forward to the present day, and narratives have evolved. The West's narrative is one of democracy verauthoritarianism, the rules-based international order, and liberal values, while the East rallies around the idea of the Global South, opposition to hegemony, national sovereignty, free markets, and the idea of strong states, he explained.

A closer examination reveals a mismatch between these narratives and the actual actions of states, which leads to an oversimplification of global dynamics, he said.

Dr. Al Ansari also addressed the pivotal role played by small and medium-sized countries in the current global context, saying that those countries find themselves in a unique situation, that does not fit well with the prevailing East and West dualism.

Pointing to the State of Qatar as a prime example, on the complexities of diplomatic obligations for small and medium-sized countries, he said that Qatar is a major ally of the United States and a mediator in talks between the United States and Taliban, and deals with Ukraine, Russia, Iran, and China.

Regarding the possible role of small and medium-sized countries under the East-West model, Dr. Al Ansari pointed out that developed small and medium-sized countries can have a significant impact by supporting less developed countries through capacity building and alliances, saying that this role is centered around reshaping the global order and reducing tensions between major powers.

Activating the role of small and medium-sized countries outside the division between East and West is extremely important, Dr. Al Ansari stressed adding that the outdated idea of a single, universally applicable global model has faltered, giving way to diverse paths depending on the interests and circumstances of each country. He emphasized that from an economic standpoint.

Western models must evolve to become more inclusive, he said pointing that Western values do not suit all countries.

Dr. Al Ansari focused on the active role played by small and medium-sized countries in diplomacy, pointing to the model of the State of Qatar in the complex diplomatic interaction of these countries.

He voiced the belief that small and medium-sized countries are essential participants in preventive diplomacy, mediation, seeking practical solutions, and advocating multilateralism. Small and medium-sized countries seek to reduce tensions between major powers, he said pointing that these countries' ability to adapt remains essential in dealing with the ever-changing global political landscape.