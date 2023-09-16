Airasia Wins Two Accolades At World Travel Awards Asia 2023

The airline won Asia's leading low-cost airline and Asia's leading low-cost airline cabin crew titles for the eighth and seventh consecutive year respectively.

"AirAsia's remarkable winning streak continues at this year's World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia and Oceania as the airline receives two coveted titles: "Asia's Leading Low-Cost Airline" for an unprecedented eighth consecutive year and "Asia's Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew" for an impressive seventh year in a row," said the airline in a release.

AirAsia emerged as the winner in these categories, including more than 10 other airlines garnering the highest votes from industry players, consumers, and travel professionals across the region.

"This recognition follows AirAsia's winning of the World's Best Low-Cost Airline by Skytrax for 14 consecutive years recently," concluded the release.