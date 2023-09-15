Crude Prices Rises Amidst Expectations Of Growing Demand

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 15 (Petra) -- Oil prices rose in trading on Friday supported by increased expectations of a recovery in global demand for crude.
On Thursday, oil prices hit the level of $94 per barrel, recording the highest level since mid-November 2022.
