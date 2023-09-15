Providing Ammunition To Russia Turns North Korea Into Accomplice In Killing Of Ukrainians - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Any potential supply of ammunition from North Korea to Russia, which the Kremlin seeks to obtain, prolongs Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine and turns North Korea into an accomplice in the killing of Ukrainian citizens.
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said this at a press briefing on Thursday, September 14, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Yes, providing any type of ammunition would further continue the war," she said.
She said that Putin and Russia continue to be more isolated as Russia's war in Ukraine progresses. Therefore, she added, "what we're seeing right now is Russia in quite a desperate mode and seeking support from North Korea, when it comes to ammunition." Read also: North Korea already supplying munitions to Russia for 1.5 months - Ukraine intel
According to her, the United States has not yet seen Moscow and Pyongyang announce a formal agreement after the leaders' meeting.
"But it's something that we're certainly monitoring and would expect," Singh said.
She added that in this way, any country that supports Russia in its unprovoked war in Ukraine "is directly engaging in the killing of innocent Ukrainian civilians, officials and those on the battlefield."
The U.S. Department of State has repeatedly warned Russia and North Korea about the introduction of new sanctions and other punishments if the two countries transfer weapons in violation of the embargo imposed by the UN Security Council.
