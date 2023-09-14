E& Partners With Cop28 As Principal Technology Partner

Abu Dhabi, 14th September, 2023 (WAM) -- e& has announced it is 'Principal Technology Partner' at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28) to be held this year in the UAE. The partnership reinforces e&'s COP27 pledge to attain net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions for its group operations in the by 2030, aligning with the Group's strategy to approachzero and champion global climate action for a sustainable future.

e& has consistently showcased its dedication to the ESG agenda, making significant strides in its sustainability strategy and intensifying its contribution to global climate action.

The Group has prioritised initiatives that reduce its carbon footprint, particularly through enhanced energy efficiency and the adoption of renewable energy sources. e& will support COP28's ambitiaction agenda, which focuses on accelerating a just and well-managed energy transition, addresses climate finance and focuses on people's well-being and livelihoods while ensuring comprehensive stakeholder engagement.

The Group aims to foster sustainable economic growth and transcend traditional paradigms, uniting stakeholders in the shift from ambition to tangible results. e& will provide network connectivity and digital infrastructure during COP28 and highlight its sustainable operations, programmes and projects at its showcase in the Green Zone area in Dubai Expo City.

Hatem Dowidar, CEO, e& Group, said, "This partnership epitomises e&'s vision of empowering the communities we serve while safeguarding the environment for future generations. The time for action is now, and COP28 is the ideal platform where we can make this change a reality by working with everyone in every part of the world.

"Our partnership with COP28 emphasises e&'s dedication to addressing global social, economic, and climate challenges, mirroring the UAE's commitment to leading sustainable economy, industrial growth, and advancing the climate agenda across multiple sectors."

Earlier this year, e& reinforced its commitment to ESG by aligning with the World Economic Forum's Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics. Joining over 100 global companies, e& now aligns its performance reporting with ESG indicators and consistently measures its contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dowidar added, "As the first private sector company in the to join the UICCA (Independent Climate Change Accelerators), we are acting as a catalyst for change and stepping up our efforts not only in telecoms but across our technology services. As our group expands to serve more markets and communities around the world as part of our transformation, our commitment to sustainable growth remains steadfast. We believe that by integrating sustainability into our core values and business practices, we can drive responsible growth that benefits all stakeholders and also make a meaningful and lasting impact on the world we serve.”

Since 2019, e& has accelerated energy efficiency programmes and managed multiple initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, avoiding more than 380,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in three key markets (UAE, Pakistan and Egypt).

According to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), e& is now recognised as 'Committed' to the near-term science-based targets. SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact and the World Resources Institute, to set an emissions reduction trajectory between 2020 and 2030 for all Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sub-sectors. The Group's programme will set out a clear roadmap to net-zero emissions to drive forward its sustainability initiatives that have a positive human impact on future plans and operations.