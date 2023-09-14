Most Important Task Of Central Asian Countries To Expand Trade, Economic Relations - Turkmen President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 15. The most
important task of the Central Asian countries is to expand trade
and economic relations and increase the volume of mutual trade
turnover, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in
his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of
Central Asia, Trend reports.
"I think that extreme specifics and effective measures are
required here. In this regard, Turkmenistan proposes to consider
the establishment of the Central Asian Chamber of Commerce. The
meaning and purpose of its work is to coordinate our joint steps in
the transit of trade, ensuring the commercial interests of all
potential economic subjects of the Central Asian market," he
said.
The president noted that another area where the interests and
goals of the Central Asian states should be reliably secured and
implemented is the areas of innovation and new technologies.
"There is a great potential for innovative growth in Central
Asian countries, good scientific schools and technological
developments. We need to combine these advantages, establish an
exchange of experience, knowledge, skills, study and implement
advanced and foreign competencies together, provide the most
favorable conditions for the development of innovative knowledge,
encourage youth and creative initiative," Berdimuhamedov said.
He stressed that giving the economies of the Central Asian
countries a pronounced innovative character and a digital dimension
is currently a task of paramount importance.
