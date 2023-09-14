Most Important Task Of Central Asian Countries To Expand Trade, Economic Relations - Turkmen President

"I think that extreme specifics and effective measures are required here. In this regard, Turkmenistan proposes to consider the establishment of the Central Asian Chamber of Commerce. The meaning and purpose of its work is to coordinate our joint steps in the transit of trade, ensuring the commercial interests of all potential economic subjects of the Central Asian market," he said.

The president noted that another area where the interests and goals of the Central Asian states should be reliably secured and implemented is the areas of innovation and new technologies.

"There is a great potential for innovative growth in Central Asian countries, good scientific schools and technological developments. We need to combine these advantages, establish an exchange of experience, knowledge, skills, study and implement advanced and foreign competencies together, provide the most favorable conditions for the development of innovative knowledge, encourage youth and creative initiative," Berdimuhamedov said.

He stressed that giving the economies of the Central Asian countries a pronounced innovative character and a digital dimension is currently a task of paramount importance.