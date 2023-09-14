Nigerien Authorities Cancel Nearly 1,000 Diplomatic Passports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The transitional government of Niger cancelled 992 diplomatic passports of Nigerien and foreign nationals dating back to the reign of ousted president Mohammad Bazoum.
The targeted persons include former ministers, heads of institutions, MPs, and advisors to the presidential office, the national assembly and the prime minister, Niger's news agency reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The designated persons, including nearly 50 foreign nationals, are no longer entitled to holding diplomatic passports, the statement noted.
The Ministry announced the release of Stephane Julien, a French businessman who has been detained since August 8.
Julien used to represent the interests of French expatriates at the rests at France Embassy in Niamey. (end)
