Tanglewood Total Wealth Management Selected As #58 Ria In The Country On The 2023 Cnbc Fa 100 List

"This is an exciting achievement for our firm and none of this would have happened without the talented and dedicated team here at Tanglewood and our wonderful clients who make this all so rewarding" company founder John Merrill said.

After beginning his career in financial services with a major financial planning and investment firm in 1974, founder John F. Merrill registered with the SEC as a fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm in 1979. This was rare at the time as most firms' revenues were from commission-based products that they sold.

From the beginning, Tanglewood has focused on and specialized in the financial needs of business owners and professionals.

As more people sought the firm's expertise, Tanglewood expanded to encompass the needs and expectations of the ever-broadening client base.

While Houston will always be home, Tanglewood's clientele has expanded throughout not only all of Texas, but across the United States and the globe.

Today with a growing team of professionals and over $1.2 billion in discretionary assets under management, the firm is proud to serve multigenerational families whose loyalty has endured over 40 years.

The methodology for the CNBC FA 100 was prepared in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions and started with an initial list of 40,646 RIA firms from the Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory database. The list was eventually cut to 812 RIAs with those firms meeting CNBC's proprietary criteria.



CNBC staff sent an extensive email survey to all those firms that met the initial criteria. The CNBC team verified that data with those firms and with the SEC regulatory database.

AccuPoint once again applied CNBC's proprietary weighted categories to further refine and rank the firms, ultimately creating the list of the top 100 firms. More about the methodology can be found at .

Tanglewood is an independently-owned SEC registered investment advisor located in Houston, Texas offering clients both professional money management and access to an array of comprehensive wealth planning services.



