(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The
International Islamic Trade and Finance Corporation (ITFC) sees
potential in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan, the executive
director of ITFC and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB)
group, Hani Salem Sonbol told reporters, Trend reports.
"I think we will be more active in Azerbaijan. We see a lot of
potential here. We really need to work with key stakeholders to
contribute to the development of not only Azerbaijan but the whole
region," he said.
Hani Salem Sonbol said he is confident that cooperation with
Azerbaijan will be very fruitful.
"Now that ITFC is aiming for more, we have conducted quite
important trade finance transactions with Azerbaijan in the past. I
have held talks with officials here, the Ministry of Economy, the
Ministry of Finance, and some big companies like SOCAR. We believe
we have the potential to work more efficiently and cooperate more
closely on important projects in Azerbaijan," he said.
Moreover, ITFC held a seminar on Islamic finance and Islamic
trade finance in Baku on September 12–14.
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation is a member
of the Islamic Development Bank Group.
The IDB Group maintains strong relations with Azerbaijan and
aims to contribute to its socio-economic development. The group is
implementing projects worth about $1.2 billion in Azerbaijan.
