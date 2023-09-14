Itfc Sees Potential In Deepening Cooperation With Azerbaijan

"I think we will be more active in Azerbaijan. We see a lot of potential here. We really need to work with key stakeholders to contribute to the development of not only Azerbaijan but the whole region," he said.

Hani Salem Sonbol said he is confident that cooperation with Azerbaijan will be very fruitful.

"Now that ITFC is aiming for more, we have conducted quite important trade finance transactions with Azerbaijan in the past. I have held talks with officials here, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, and some big companies like SOCAR. We believe we have the potential to work more efficiently and cooperate more closely on important projects in Azerbaijan," he said.

Moreover, ITFC held a seminar on Islamic finance and Islamic trade finance in Baku on September 12–14.

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation is a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

The IDB Group maintains strong relations with Azerbaijan and aims to contribute to its socio-economic development. The group is implementing projects worth about $1.2 billion in Azerbaijan.