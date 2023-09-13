Us Okays Sale Of F-35 Aircraft To S. Korea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- TheState Department made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of F-35 Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 5.06 billion.
Announcing the major arms sale in a press release on Wednesday, theDefense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said it delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region," according to the statement.
The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea's capability to meet current and future threats by providing credible defense capability to deter aggression in the region and ensure interoperability withforces.
The proposed sale will augment Korea's operational aircraft inventory and enhance its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defense capability.
Korea already has F-35s in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces. (end)
