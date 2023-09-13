President Of Finland Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Helsinki: The President of the Republic of Finland HE Sauli Niinisto received the credentials of HE Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jaber as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Finland.

HE the Ambassador conveyed greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Finland, and His Highness's wishes to His Excellency of good health and happiness, and to the government and people of the Republic of Finland further progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE President of the Republic of Finland entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress, development, and prosperity.