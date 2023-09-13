Gu-Q Conference Marks 20Th Anniversary Of Iraq War

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Georgetown University in Qatar's (GU-Q) three-day conference, 'The Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections,' opens today with discussions on the multifaceted impacts of the conflict and its repercussions for global diplomacy.
Former president of Iraq, Dr Barham Salih, will deliver a keynote address and share further insights in a conversation with Peter Harling, founder and director of the Beirut-based Synaps Network.
The conference is convened by GU-Q's dean, Dr Safwan Masri, in collaboration with the Centre for International and Regional Studies (CIRS).
Dr Robert Groves, provost of Georgetown University in Washington DC, and dean Masri will present opening remarks.
“It's a great honour and pleasure to have the honourable Barham Salih deliver the keynote speech at the conference. A long-term Kurdish Iraqi politician, who served as the eighth president of Iraq between 2018 and 2022, he has a profound, personal understanding of the complexities involved in Iraq's multi-ethnic, multi-religisocio-political landscape. His participation is a significant element of the conference and will add an invaluable and authoritative voice to the discussions,” noted dean Masri.
The opening will also feature a high-level panel,“The Iraq War and Global Diplomacy,” with senior diplomats sharing their perspectives on the role of international diplomacy during and after the 2003 invasion. The discussion will be moderated by Al Jazeera's Laila al-Shaikhli.
Running until Saturday (September 16) at the Four Seasons Doha, the conference creates an inclusive space for an exchange of perspectives among top scholars including GU-Q faculty, policymakers, journalists, filmmakers, and the wider public.
“At the heart of this conference lies a dedicated effort to elevate diverse voices and perspectives from within Iraq,” emphasised Zahra Babar, associate director for research at CIRS.“Our goal is to transcend the boundaries of scholarly discourse, and to ensure that the lived experiences and personal narratives of Iraqis are an integral part of the conversation.”
With a foon Iraq's current political, social, and economic dynamics, there will be a plenary tomorrow on 'Regional Security Perceptions PostInvasion of Iraq.'
Discussions will probe youth and activism, relations with Iraq's key regional neighbours, as well as the view from Kuwait and Qatar.
The closing day on Saturday will consider the obstacles confronting future generations such as the emergence of Da'esh, the role of women, global governance, and natural resource management, with a final plenary on Foreign Policy towards the Region.'
GU-Q's Hiwaraat Conference Series has been launched as a platform that brings together scholars, policymakers, and government officials from around the world to explore challenges and solutions for a better future.
