Signaling Continued Growth In Multiple Markets, Formcraft Adds Scott Levy As Director Of Field Operations

Scott Levy joins Formcraft as Director of Field Operations

Levy brings over 30 years of construction project management experience to Formcraft. Some of Levy's most recent projects include the co-branded W-Element Hotel, and The Ludlow at East Market - both in Philadelphia. Levy was also responsible for 10 Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

Clients are the greatest beneficiaries of the new role, which is fundamentally about quality control and maintenance of project timelines. Scott's leadership will bring:



A concentrated foon maintaining schedules and spotting potential opportunities for expedited project delivery

An additional senior-level construction professional responsible for client service with an ability to identify and address challenges ahead of time Streamlined permit approvals - Scott's oversight will guarantee that essential permit approvals align with project schedules in order to avoid unexpected delays

Speaking on his new role, Scott Levy remarked, "I'm thrilled to be joining Formcraft during this dynamic period of growth. The firm's ownership-mentality and their commitment to ensuring cost and budget control across projects is extremely motivating. I look forward to exceeding our clients' expectations."

Owen Druckenmiller, CEO of Formcraft, commented on Scott's appointment, "Having Scott on board reaffirms our promise to serve clients as genuine partners. His expertise, combined with our team's capabilities, underscores our unwavering commitment to project excellence and client satisfaction. Scott's role will be instrumental in upholding the standards we've set while pushing them even higher."

About Formcraft:

Formcraft is a premier design-build firm providing clients with innovative, adaptable, and collaborative workspace solutions for Class A office users and life science companies with research lab facilities. Formcraft offers design-led integrated project delivery with workplace strategy, architecture, design, and construction services all under one roof. Formcraft's integrated approach allows the firm to deliver projects 25% faster with 50% less project management burden on clients; 90% of all projects are delivered within 5% of the original budget (beating the industry benchmark by more than 15%).

