Qc, Ilo Discuss Holding High-Level Conference

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) held a meeting yesterday with a delegation from the International Labour Organization (ILO), led by Deborah France Massin, Director of ILO's Bureau for Employers' Activities, in the presence of Naser Al Meer, Representative of Employers at the Qatar Chamber (QC).

Also present at the meeting were members of the Chamber's working team, including Al-Anoud Al Mohannadi, Director of the Member Affairs Department, Maryam Al Sorour, Assistant Director of the Administrative & Finance Department, Hamad Al Marri, Assistant Director of Legal Affairs Department, and Mohammed Saad Al Mohanndi, Director of the General Manager's Office.

The meeting was also attended by Jose Manuel Checa, Senior Specialist on Employers' Activities at ILO's Regional Office in Beirut, and Max Tuñón, Head of ILO Office Doha.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation for the benefit of the Qatari private sector. The Chamber also proposed organising a high-level conference with the attendance of many dignitaries from both sides and government agencies.

Addressing the meeting, Naser Al Meer praised the close cooperation between both parties, and their commitment to creating a mutually beneficial partnership for the advantage of the Qatari private sector. He highlighted that the proposed conference presents an opportunity for the private sector to understand the roles of the ILO at all levels, recognise the accomplishments of both organisations, and explore future cooperation possibilities.

He emphasised that the conference is expected to yield valuable results, recommendations, and several memoranda of understanding in areas such as training, research, technology, and support for SMEs. Furthermore, he stressed that the Qatari private sector has successfully adapted to the labour and business laws enacted in recent years.

In her remarks, Deborah Massin expressed her enthusiasm for the proposed conference and emphasised the importance of cooperation and partnership with Qatar Chamber in areas such as research, technical training, vocational safety, and the sharing of expertise from other countries.

For his part, Jose Manuel expressed his pleasure with the Chamber's proposal, noting that the conference would provide an opportunity to showcase the ILO's efforts and achievements.

He noted that the scope of the Organisation's work extended beyond labour issues, encompassing areas such as training, research, technology, SMEs, and more.

He highlighted the conference's importance in addressing topics such as SMEs, labor market skills, supporting employers' policies aligned with national ones, as well as promoting women's participation and the inclusion of persons with disabilities in employment.

Both sides agreed to establish a joint working team to schedule and discuss the agenda and timing for the proposed conference.