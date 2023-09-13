Guyana - Qatar Signs Three Agreements

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali held bilateral discussions with the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his delegation on Tuesday at State House in Georgetown.

The head of state of Qatar is on a historic one-day state visit to Guyana aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation across varisectors.

The discussions encompassed variareas of mutual interest and cooperation, according to the office of the president.

President Ali and the Amir also witnessed the signing of two agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two states.

Before the meeting, the Amir witnessed a cultural presentation of Guyana.

According to The Peninsula (Qatar), the two agreements signed were focused on economic, commercial, and technical cooperation and the encouragement and protection of mutual investments. The MOU was established to foster cooperation in the field of law.

President Ali was joined by prime minister, Brigadier (Ret'd), Mark Phillips; vice president Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; senior minister within the office of the president with responsibility for finance, Dr Ashni Singh; minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Hugh Todd and several ministers and other government officials.

The Amir was accompanied by his chief of the Amiri Dawan, HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani; the minister of state for energy affairs, HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kabbi; the minister of commerce and industry; HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani; the minister of state at the ministry of foreign affairs, HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi and several other senior members of his government.