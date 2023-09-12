Ssu Fighters Set Russian Tanks On Fire Near Luhansk Region's Svatove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has destroyed two enemy T-72 tanks near the Luhansk region's Svatove.
The relevant video was posted on Facebook by the 3rd Directorate of the Main Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The staff members of the Main Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions are burning Russian equipment down with kamikaze drone attacks,” the report states.
As mentioned in the video, the enemy's losses came to seven soldiers, of which two were fatal casualties.
Video: 3rd Directorate of the Main Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
