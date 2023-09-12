How Much Did Sri Lanka Generate From Tourism And Workers' Remittances?

From January to August 2023, the earnings from tourism amounted to USD 1,304.5 million, while workers' remittances (inflows) contributed USD 3,862.7 million.

Notably, the month of August alone saw earnings from tourism of USD 210.5 million and workers' remittances (inflows) of USD 499.2 million. These figures demonstrate the substantial impact of these industries on Sri Lanka's economy.