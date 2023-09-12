Ebrd Stands Ready To Encourage Dev't Of Infrastructure Ppps In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) stands ready to
encourage the development of infrastructure public-private
partnerships (PPPs) in Azerbaijan, the Bank told Trend .
"PPPs play a crucial role in the search for the expanded and
better quality delivery of infrastructure. The EBRD accelerates its
promotion of private sector involvement and is particularly keen to
expand the level of PPP activity in the regions of its operations
and is playing an active role, alongside its International
Financial Institution (IFI) partners, to mobilize additional fresh
private capital," said the EBRD.
As of July 31, 2023, the EBRD's loan portfolio for projects in
Azerbaijan has reached a total of 787 million euros. This portfolio
encompasses 31 distinct projects that the EBRD is actively involved
in. Notably, the majority of the portfolio, amounting to 88 percent
or 692 million euros, is attributed to investments in sustainable
infrastructure. Additionally, investments have been allocated to
the industry, trade, and agricultural sectors, accounting for 9
percent (67 million euros), and to financial institutions,
accounting for 3 percent (28 million euros).
Over the course of its engagement, the Bank has contributed a
cumulative sum of more than 3.4 billion euros, spread across a
spectrum of 188 projects within Azerbaijan. Having established its
presence in Azerbaijan since 1992, the EBRD stands as the largest
investor in the nation. Looking ahead, there is an anticipated
investment project portfolio of $750 million slated for the next
three years. The Bank is poised to invest $300 million throughout
2023 across diverse industries. These include but are not limited
to energy, transportation, the private sector, small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as the banking
industry.
MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107050567
