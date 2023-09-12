ADIB Launches VOLT Electric Vehicle Finance Program

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, launches its Electric Vehicle Finance program “VOLT”, coinciding with World EV Day. In line with ADIB’s commitment to promoting sustainability and supporting the UAE's net-zero economy goals, ADIB's program offers a highly competitive financing rate of 1.79%, the lowest in the industry for new cars (EVs).



Key highlights of ADIB's Electric Vehicle Finance program encompass a financing rate of 1.79%which is the lowest rate available in the market for Passenger car segment. With the flexibility to secure financing up to AED 1 million, ADIB empowers customers to make eco-conscious choices while accommodating their diverse automotive preferences.



Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, expressed the bank's enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "We are proud to introduce “VOLT” - ADIB's Electric Vehicle Finance program, offering competitive preferential rate for customers to adopt electric vehicles. VOLT is not just about financing; it underscores the bank's dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability. By choosing ADIB for their car financing needs, customers can be part of a broader effort to reduce carbon emissions and transition towards a more sustainable future.”



In response to the growing global interest in Electric Vehicles, and as part of ADIB's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitment, ADIB's Electric Vehicle Finance program is designed to encourage consumers to reduce their carbon footprint by making EV ownership more financially accessible.



Electric vehicles have garnered attention due to their potential environmental benefits. EVs emit up to 50% fewer greenhouse gas emissions over their lifecycle compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This reduction in emissions significantly contributes to the fight against climate change.



“VOLT” car finance is part of a series of initiatives undertaken as part of ADIB’s commitment to sustainable development. The bank has announced that it has financed over $1.7 billion in green and sustainable finance, accelerating its sustainability agenda in helping customers incorporate sustainable business practices into their overall business strategy.



