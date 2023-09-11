Delegation From Operation Atlanta Visits Royal Jordanian Navy, Boats Command

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Rear Admiral Fabrizio Rutteri, Commander of the European Union Operation Atlanta, visited the Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) and Royal Boats Command.
During the visit, the guest delegation, in the presence of the Italian Military Attaché in Amman, was briefed on the operational tasks, training activities and logistical operations carried out by the command within its designated area of responsibility.
The role of the RJN in the International Maritime Alliance was also highlighted
The discussions also explored ways of strengthening cooperation, coordination and covered issues of common interest between the navies of the two nations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Operation Atlanta's mission aims to prevent and counter maritime piracy and terrorism in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Somali coast and Indian Ocean.
The Royal Jordanian Navy and Royal Boats Command regularly hosts military vessels docking at Aqaba's Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II Naval Base.
During their stay, these vessels receive not only protection but also the command's technical and logistical support.
