Turkiye, Armenia Discuss Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, via phone call discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.
A statement by Erdogan's office said a lasting state of peace would contribute to the region's stability, especially through narrowing the diplomatic gap between both countries.
According to Armenian officials in the last few months, both countries had discussed opening land borders; closed for over three decades.
Turkiye had opened their borders last February for humanitarian aid sent by Armenia to help in earthquake relief.
Pashinyan had said last year that his nation wants to establish diplomatic relations with Turkiye without any preconditions.
Diplomatic relations between the two neighbors have historically been hostile, especially shortly after Armenia's independence in September 1991. (end)
