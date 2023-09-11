Brazilian Government Sympathizes With Morocco

São Paulo – The Brazilian federal government issued a statement over the weekend sympathizing with the government and the people of Moroover the earthquake that hit the Arab country last week. The last survey published by the Moroccan Ministry of Interior reported at least 2,497 were dead in the disaster. Pictured, a woman reacts by the rubble of buildings in the village of Imi N'Tala.

The quake hit the province of Al Haouz, particularly the outskirts of Marrakesh, with 7 degrees on the Richter scale, according to the Moroccan research center. In addition to the death toll, 2,476 people were injured. The searches for the missing continues, indicating there can be more victims.

Last Saturday (9), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil issued a statement saying it was with dismay that it learned about the earthquake and reporting that there was no information of any Brazilian dead or injured in the quake. But it said the Embassy of Brazil in Rabat was attending on an emergency regimen.

“By expressing distress and condolences to the families of the victims, the Brazilian government also conveys its solidarity to the government and the people of Morocco,” the statement said. Governments from several countries have issued statements sympathizing with Morocco, and many such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are helping in the searches.

The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) released a message on its social media, sympathizing with the people of Morocco.“In this time of grief, we send our condolences and convey our solidarity to all the families of the victims, and we extend our wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured,” the statement said.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

The post Brazilian government sympathizes with Moroappeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .