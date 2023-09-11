Ftx Seek 75 Buyers To Revive Bankrupt Exchange

The“FTX 2.0” initiative, which aims to revitalize FTXor FTX US, is actively pursuing revitalization through acquisitions, mergers, recapitalizations, and other strategic transactions, with a bid submission deadline set for September 24th.

Although the documents do not disclose the identities of these bidders, the Wall Street Journal has previously reported Figure, a blockchain technology company, and Tribe Capital , a venture capital firm, expressing interest.

Furthermore, it is essential to note that the company holds substantial assets totaling approximately $7 billion.

These assets comprise $1.16 billion in Solana (SOL) tokens and $560 million in Bitcoin (BTC).

In addition to its $1.1 billion in assets as of November 11th, the company maintained a cash reserve of $1.5 billion as of August 31st, along with cryptocurrency holdings valued at $3.4 billion.

The company's efforts to rejuvenate the exchange have garnered significant attention within the cryptocurrency industry

The fate of FTXand FTXis still pending determination, as numerpotential bidders are pursuing varistrategies in the tendering process before the September deadline.