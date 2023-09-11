Ftx Seek 75 Buyers To Revive Bankrupt Exchange

(MENAFN- CoinXposure) FTX has commenced dialogues with over 75 potential bidders to resuscitate the struggling cryptocurrency exchange since May 2023, as reported by Fortune.
The“FTX 2.0” initiative, which aims to revitalize FTXor FTX US, is actively pursuing revitalization through acquisitions, mergers, recapitalizations, and other strategic transactions, with a bid submission deadline set for September 24th.
Although the documents do not disclose the identities of these bidders, the Wall Street Journal has previously reported Figure, a blockchain technology company, and Tribe Capital , a venture capital firm, expressing interest.
Furthermore, it is essential to note that the company holds substantial assets totaling approximately $7 billion.
These assets comprise $1.16 billion in Solana (SOL) tokens and $560 million in Bitcoin (BTC).
In addition to its $1.1 billion in assets as of November 11th, the company maintained a cash reserve of $1.5 billion as of August 31st, along with cryptocurrency holdings valued at $3.4 billion.See also Rise of Ether Futures ETFs Amidst Market Competition 1 month ago
The company's efforts to rejuvenate the exchange have garnered significant attention within the cryptocurrency industry
The fate of FTXand FTXis still pending determination, as numerpotential bidders are pursuing varistrategies in the tendering process before the September deadline.
MENAFN11092023007320015750ID1107047184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.