Brazilian Leader Lula neglects ICC detention order on Putin

(MENAFN) Brazil is going to neglect the International Criminal Court’s detention order on Vladimir Putin, Leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has declared. He further mentioned that the Russian leader could go to his nation with no worry of arrest.



“I believe that Putin can easily [go] to Brazil,” Lula informed an Indian website on the offshoots of the G20 meeting in New Delhi. “What I can say to you is that if I’m president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there’s no way he will be arrested.”



Six months ago, The Hague-based court released warrants on Putin as well as Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s children’s rights head, for claimed “unlawful deportation and transfer” of children.



Moscow does not acknowledge the power of the ICC and has rejected the claims, persisting that it was displacing children to safety amid its armed war with Ukraine. However, Putin eventually decided not to go to South Africa, a part of the ICC, for a BRICS conference in August, choosing as an alternative to join the summit from afar.

