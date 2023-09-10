Kuwait Police Seizes One Mln Captagon Pills, 400 Kgs Hashish

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced Sunday that 1 million Captagon pills, 400 kgs of hashish and 0.5 kgs of shabu were seized, as some persons attempted to smuggle them into the country.
In a statement, the ministry said that as part of the efforts to arrest drug dealers and smugglers, the Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Department of Narcotics Control, in cooperation with the General Department of Coast Guard, was able to thwart the attempt of two people to smuggle the drugs into the country.
The smugglers and the seized items were referred to the concerned authorities to take the necessary legal measures, it added. (end)
