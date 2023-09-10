Flash News: Okx Wallet Now Integrated With Teahouse Finance, A Defi Asset Management Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 10, 2023.
OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Teahouse Finance, a DeFi Asset Management Platform
OKX Wallet is now integrated with Teahouse Finance , a DeFi asset management platform dedicated to secure and flexible wealth management. With this integration, users can access Teahouse Finance's solutions via web extension, including its HighTable NFTs which serve as exclusive passes to Teahouse strategy vaults.
To access Teahouse Finance, users simply need to:
1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)
2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one
3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Teahouse Finance via web extension
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
For more information, please visit the Support Center .
