Russian Shelling Kills 3, Injures 6 In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 9, three civilians were killed and another three were injured in Donetsk region as a result of Russian aggression.
The Donetsk Regional Military Administration said this in a pos on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"On September 9, the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region: two in Ivanivske and one in Shakhtarske. Six people were injured in the region in the past day,” the report says.
According to the published infographics, two residents were injured in Ivanivske, one each in Shakhtarske, New York, Katerynivka, and Zarichne. Read also: Invaders shell Nikopol three times with heavy artillery, causing damage
In total, at least 1,704 civilians have been killed and 4,126 injured in the region since the Russian full-scale invasion.
However, these data are not final, as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, on September 8, the Russian army killed four and injured seven more local residents in Donetsk region.
MENAFN10092023000193011044ID1107039377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.