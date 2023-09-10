Russian Shelling Kills 3, Injures 6 In Donetsk Region In Past Day

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration said this in a pos on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.



"On September 9, the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region: two in Ivanivske and one in Shakhtarske. Six people were injured in the region in the past day,” the report says.

According to the published infographics, two residents were injured in Ivanivske, one each in Shakhtarske, New York, Katerynivka, and Zarichne.

In total, at least 1,704 civilians have been killed and 4,126 injured in the region since the Russian full-scale invasion.

However, these data are not final, as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on September 8, the Russian army killed four and injured seven more local residents in Donetsk region.