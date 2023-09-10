Uzbekistan Reports Increase In Trade Turnover With South Korea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. Uzbekistan's exports to South Korea have increased by 15 percent
compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.
Since the beginning of 2023, total volume of direct Korean
investments attracted to the economy of Uzbekistan has exceeded $7
billion.
Over a recent meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of
Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of
Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Choo Kyung-ho on
September 7 held in Uzbekistan's Tashkent, the parties exchanged
constructive exchange of views on the implementation of current
joint projects and promising areas for the further development of
bilateral multifaceted cooperation.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan noted the effectiveness of cooperation
with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), which
helped implement 33 projects in Uzbekistan worth $141 million and
organized more than 2,000 internships in Korea for Uzbek
specialists.
The meeting resulted in signing a protocol reflecting the key
agreements reached during the event and the main vectors for
further deepening multifaceted cooperation between the two
countries.
